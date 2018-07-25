BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A Medford man was sentenced on manslaughter charges on Tuesday.

Tyler Creighton's car crossed the center line on Bennoch Road in Alton last November -- killing 63-year-old Robin Gardner.

Tyler Creighton was just leaving a methadone clinic at the time of the head-on accident.

Tuesday he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated OUI.

But before Tyler Creighton could be sentenced, Robin Gardner's family and friends were given the opportunity to speak about what she meant to them. And how hard life has been without her these past eight months

"Mom said what kind of cafe stays closed all the time and she said she would go for me. I tell you this because if I had gone that morning, it could have been me that Tyler hit that day." Robin Gardner's daughter, Brooke Gardner said.

"Every anniversary I have with my husband I feel guilty celebrating as dad spent his fortieth alone." Celeste Creighton, Robin Gardner's other daughter said to the courtroom.

Robin's daughter, Celeste, is married to Tyler Creighton's half-brother.

When Tyler is released from prison he is not to have contact with them. That family lost a mother and brother a week apart. Both in car accidents on the same road.

Both sisters told NEWS CENTER Maine in December that their brother 'wanted to be with his mom.'

The Gardner family is not only remembering a loved one but also wants to promote awareness.

"Our family, we're fighters and we'd like to see some of the laws change in our state. Especially pertaining to the methadone clinics and letting people get on the road with different substances, not just methadone." Brooke Gardner said.

Both the state and Creighton's lawyer are calling for more precautions at methadone clinics.

"I don't want to denigrate methadone clinics in general because I think they are an important cure for some people. I don't think there's any perfect answer. I just think more safeguards a little bit more oversight would certainly not hurt anybody." Creighton's lawyer, David Bate, said.

After an emotional morning -- Tyler Creighton was sentenced to seven years in prison.

