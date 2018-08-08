BELFAST (NEWS CENTER Maine) - 25-year-old Victoria Scott, of Rockland, was sentenced in a Belfast courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Scott was convicted of manslaughter in April for the stabbing death of 43-year-old Edwin Littlefield, who was found dead outside a friend's home in February 2017.

The judge sentenced Scott to 16 years all but 11 suspended and 4 years probation.

"We're very happy with the sentence the court imposed today. It doesn't bring closure to the victim's family but it's a very significant sentence for someone that doesn't have a criminal record." Donald Macomber, Assistant Attorney General, said.

Family and friends spoke about Littlefield.

"It's very hard when a very very good family member is tooken out of your life without natural causes." 11-year-old Shane Goguen said.

Scott also spoke, recalling the night of the incident where she claims she was acting in self-defense.

"No person should ever be forced into the situation that was suffered by all that evening. No one should be familiar with the level of fear that caused me to react to ensure my escape and safety." She said.

Those close to Littlefield say he got justice, but that won't bring him back.

"Really at this point, we were concerned with the lack of intent but at this point in juncture she got at least what we were expecting." William Littlefield, Edwin's cousin, said.

Scott's attorney says he plans to appeal the conviction based on insufficient evidence.

