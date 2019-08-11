BALDWIN, Maine — One man was killed after crashing his Ford Ranger in East Baldwin shortly after midnight on Friday morning.

Deputies say 25-year-old Ryan D. Smith of East Baldwin lost control and went off the road into a group of large trees. Smith was pinned inside his truck and authorities say he died at the scene.

Smith was the only person involved in the accident.

According to investigators, speed was a factor and the crash remains under investigation.

Deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office along with the Baldwin and Standish Fire Departments responded to the scene.

