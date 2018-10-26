JONESPORT (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A 25-year-old is behind bars for allegedly having sexual contact with a child.

Andrew Bertrand of Jonesport was arrested on Tuesday, October 23, by Maine State Police and is being charged with gross sexual assault which is a class A crime.

Bertrand was taken to Washington County Jail and is being held on $25,000 cash bail. His bail terms also include that he can not have any contact with the victim or the victim's family, and no contact with females under the age of 18. Bertrand's bail terms also prohibit the use of social media.

As of Friday, Bertrand was still at the Washington County Jail.

