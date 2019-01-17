BUCKFIELD, Maine — A 24-year-old man died in a crash Wednesday evening when his car crossed the center-line of Route 117 and hit a truck head-on, according to Steve McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The accident happened in Buckfield around 5 p.m. near the highway's intersection with Cross Road, an area just beyond a cement bridge that crosses the Nezinscot River traveling west.

The crash site was closed for over five hours. The man killed was driving a Volkswagen Beetle. A 55-year-old woman was driving the vehicle that collided with the car - a Ford F350 pickup truck hauling a trailer. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials will release the names of the drivers Thursday to allow time to notify family members. This investigation is ongoing.