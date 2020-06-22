x
Skip Navigation

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

local

22-year-old student dies in Richmond crash Sunday

Troopers say their investigation shows he was likely texting while driving and not wearing a seat belt.
Credit: Getty Images

RICHMOND, Maine — A 22-year-old Thomas College student died in a car crash Sunday night in Richmond, State Police say. 

State Police say Antonio Martinez, who lived in Waterville, crashed his pickup truck along I-295 in Richmond Sunday night. Troopers say their investigation shows he was likely texting while driving.

Troopers say Martinez lost control of his truck in the northbound lane between the Richmond and Gardiner exits around 9:30 p.m. The truck overturned several times. The wreck was discovered around 4:30 a.m. Monday by a passerby. 

Martinez was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and was ejected through the windshield of the truck. Police say he died at the scene. 

Troopers don't believe speed or alcohol played a role in the accident. 

RELATED: Deadly crash investigation in Hancock County

RELATED: Motorcyclist dies in Auburn crash; police investigating