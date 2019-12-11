ORONO, Maine — The 22-year-old man the University of Maine Police warned students and staff about Monday night was located.

UMaine Police tweeted out Tuesday afternoon that “Nigro has been located and removed from campus."

Police took to Facebook and text alerts on Monday night warning students and staff that Nigro had been issued a criminal trespass warning and is not allowed on campus.

The University Police Department also wrote in the tweet to the UMaine Community, “Thank you for your assistance in locating this individual.”

