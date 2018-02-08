HOLLIS (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A longtime firefighter with the South Portland Fire Department died early Thursday morning in a car crash in Hollis.

Harry Weymouth in 2008.

Fire Department Lt. Harry Weymouth, 46, of Buxton was driving on Route 202 just before 1 a.m. August 2. State Police say it appears that Weymouth fell asleep on his way home from a nursing shift at Goodall Hospital in Sanford.

The crash happened at 515 Hollis Road.

Police say Weymouth was driving when his car crossed the centerline and hit another car driven by Zahra Guedi, 45, of Portland.

Weymouth was taken to Maine Medical Center where the police say he died around 4 p.m.

Guedi and another passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Weymouth was a 21 year veteran of the South Portland Fire Department and volunteered for the Buxton Fire Dept. Weymouth also was a registered nurse at Southern Maine Health Care at the Goodall Campus in Sanford.

"It is with deep sadness that the South Portland Fire Department announces the death of veteran Fire Lieutenant Harry Weymouth." - So. Portland Fire Dept.

