JEFFERSON, MAINE, Maine — A 21-year-old woman from Jefferson died in a single-car crash on Route 126 on Sunday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies said the crash happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection with Hinks Road.

They said Laura Foley was driving eastbound when her car left the road while "negotiating a bend in the road." The car struck several trees and Foley died in the crash.

Deputies believe speed and driver inexperience are factors. Foley was wearing a seatbelt.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Jefferson Fire Department, Waldoboro EMS and a Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction specialist.

Route 126 was closed to traffic while the accident was investigated.