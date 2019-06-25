JEFFERSON, MAINE, Maine — A young woman was killed Sunday evening when her car went off the road and hit a number of trees.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene around 7:59 p.m. on June 23. They had received a report of a single-car crash in Jefferson near the intersection of Route 126 and Hinks Road.

Officials say initial investigation shows Laura Foley, 21, of Jefferson was driving eastbound on Route 126 when the 2001 Subaru Forester she was in left the road while she was negotiating a bend. The car then hit several trees.

Foley was killed in the crash. Officials say speed and driver inexperience are believed to have been the factors in this crash. Foley was wearing a seat-belt at the time of impact.

The Jefferson Fire Department, Waldoboro EMS, and a Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office reconstruction specialist assisted at the scene.

Route 126 was closed as the investigation took place.