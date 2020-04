PORTLAND, Maine — Musician Zach Jones, like many others is finding new ways to get his music to fans. He's performing virtual concerts on his Facebook page & Instagram. He does the shows each Sunday night at 8 o'clock and calls them " The Sunday Sing-along."

"Like The Tide" is available on his website, as well as all music streaming sites.

