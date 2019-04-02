ORONO, Maine — Jessica Hayden first came to the University of Maine as a child for a story about her deafness. She's now a student there hoping to one day help others like her.

Hayden's parents, Scott and Lori Hayden, discovered she was deaf when she was just one-year-old. There were no hearing screenings when Hayden was born 19 years ago. She communicated using sign language until her parents decided to have cochlear implants inserted in her ears. The first when she was two and the second when she was seven-years-old.

"You don't know how to interpret the different feedback signals that you're receiving, so that's when I had years of speech therapy to understand and be able to interpret those sounds that I'm hearing," said Hayden.

Hayden has worked hard her entire life and is still working hard during her freshman year at the University of Maine. She's studying microbiology with the goal of one day researching the genetic mutation that caused her deafness.

"She has this huge capacity to not only tolerate challenges but thrive in the face of a challenge," said assistant professor of genomics Dr. Sally Molloy.

Hayden received the Graham Clark Scholarship this year through the company that makes her cochlear implants. She'll be attending an awards ceremony President's Day weekend in Nashville, Tennessee to accept her scholarship and share her story.

RELATED: Wells cross country runners don't let autism slow them down

"I know that success doesn't come overnight," said Hayden.

"You won't find the cure to something overnight, but if you work long enough and work hard enough something is definitely possible."