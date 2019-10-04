PORTLAND, Maine — It’s a musical on Munjoy Hill. They are singing & dancing, laughing & crying, but all the while having a ball. But one of these characters is dead. But if they hang tight & convince them all that he’s actually still hanging in there, the inheritance could be big. Like $6,000,000.00 big. That’s a lot of money for pretending someone’s still breathing.

Lucky Stiff is the play based on the novel The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo by Michael Butterworth. Lucky Stiff is written by Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty. It is currently on stage at Good Theater in Portland.

https://www.goodtheater.com/