PORTLAND, Maine — March is somewhat of a bitter month. It still tests the mettle of most of us living above the 30th parallel, teasing us with extra light at the end of the day, but not satisfying our need for warmth & that coveted vitamin D. Down East magazine could be your cure. This issue features a Maine Winter Wellness spread, that will take you bathing in the forest to goat yoga. Yup, you read that correctly, goats will crawl all over you why you are squeezing that bowl pose. But they didn't stop there. As you start to imagine how much brighter your day would be having been bathed by the trees of Maine then stretched out with tiny goat hooves relieving various pressure points, they take you out to see to catch Lobsters. But this isn't just any day trip out & back, hugging the coastline, floating on the near-freezing Atlantic. This is a 3-4 days jaunt 45 miles out. It's different out there. Too far offshore to see land, these fishermen are the definition of brute strength & hunkered down.

It's all in there on the glossy sheets of the March issue of Down East.