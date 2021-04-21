Working out for clean water

Katie Spotz is hosting a virtual workout and raising money to bring clean water to those in need.

PORTLAND, Maine — Two of Katie Spotz passions in life are exercise and helping people in need get clean water. 207 for met her when she was preparing to become the first person to run 138-miles across the State of Maine in 33-hours.

This Earth Day, which is Thursday, April 22nd, Spotz will host a virtual workout class called “Raising the Barre for Clean Water.” Spotz says the goal of the class is to fully fund a clean water project for a children’s School in Honduras. To date Spotz’s fitness challenges have helped 18,000 people gain access to clean water.

