'Words for New Weddings' offers guidance for planning nuptials

Rev. David Glusker has updated the book he first published back in 1983 to accommodate modern weddings.

PORTLAND, Maine — As times have changed over the past few decades, so have the variations of ceremonies that couples plan when they are getting married.

Rev. David Glusker, along with Thom Blackstone, originally wrote the book "Words for Your Wedding" in 1983, when marriage ceremonies were largely traditional.

Now, in a changing world, Glusker has updated the text, offering many variations for all the parts of a wedding ceremony.

The new book, "Words for New Weddings," allows couples planning their service to pick and choose, crafting a ceremony that is reflective of them and their values.

The book "offers easy opportunities to make your wedding personal, unique, and relevant," according to the author.