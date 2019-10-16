LEWISTON, Maine — When Liz starts dating a creepy guy, her girlfriends Mary and Jo are determined to figure out who he really is -- and if he's the guy for Liz. They tap in to their investigative skills to help their pal come to her senses before making what they think might be a fatal mistake! How far will we go to help our friends? "Women In Jeopardy" tackles that question with comedy in this production running from October 18th through the 27th at The Public Theater in Lewiston. For more information and tickets, visit https://thepublictheatre.org/ .

