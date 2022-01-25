The Maine Office of Tourism offers plenty of resources for folks looking to take advantage of everything winter has to offer.

MAINE, Maine — Winter is here and conditions across the state are looking good for winter activities.

Despite the last big storm, Maine Office of Tourism Director Steve Lyons said some areas in northern Aroostook County might need a little more snow and ice before they're ready for heavy traffic.

"Typically, they're very, very full of snow, but this year they haven't had quite as much snowfall," Lyons said.

Right now, mountains are welcoming skiers and trails are full of riders, but Lyons said there are some unique activities folks can take advantage of as well.

"You can go see how ice was harvested back at the turn of the century," Lyons said. "Another popular activity when the conditions are right is dog sledding. We have a lot of dog sledding in Maine."

You can book your own dog sledding tour with a handful of companies around the state. Every year, Fort Kent hosts the Can-Am Crown International Dog Sled Race which is a precursor for Alaska's Iditarod Race.

Another fun winter activity is the annual Camden Snow Bowl, with toboggan races.

"That's always a fun day to get out there," Lyons said. "People are wearing costumes, going down the toboggan chute, and winning prizes for doing that, so that's very unique."

If you're out taking advantage of the elements and all Maine has to offer this winter, Lyons added that it's important to be safe. Here are a few reminders:

Always dress in layers

Wear a helmet if you're skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, etc.

Drink lots of water

Lyons reminded people that drinking water is extremely important.

"In the wintertime, people don't think about it quite as much, but it's just as important because it can be very dry," Lyons said. "You want to keep yourself hydrated with any activities."