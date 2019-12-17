PORTLAND, Maine — The holidays are here with a bang! It’s a wonderful time of year but chances are there are many, many things to check off your list and not enough time to get it all done. The solution? Wine! From hostess gifts to holiday dinners to office parties, Maia from Sip Wine Education shares her holiday picks for what to give, what to serve and what to bring!

The Bubbly Bar… I drink bubbly year-round, but December is when it really sparkles! There are many styles of sparkling wine from fun and fruity to refined and elegant and for all budgets.

Canale Prosecco …Perfect grab gift or brunch bubbly? Prosecco! Fresh and fruity with light citrus and floral notes. Perfect with party foods or brunch and won’t break the bank.

Hillinger Secco the BIG bottle and the mini …Big bottles and minis are both popular trends. Bring this magnum of this deliciously dry Austrian bubbly and you'll be the hit of the party. Loads of red fruit and acidity, pairs with everything. The minis are perfect stocking stuffers.

Heidsieck Brut Reserve Champagne: The ultimate gift, or the gift you buy but keep for yourself! There are many Champagnes, but this is a stunner. Rich, complex, velvety cream and rich plums. Sometimes you have to indulge.

White

Alain de la Treille Touraine – One of the ultimate crowd pleasers, you can’t go wrong with Sauvignon Blanc. This crisp and zippy white from the Loire is what I call a Baby Sancerre. High quality, great value. Sip with goat cheese.

Reds

Funckenhausen: A 1-liter bottle of Argentinian Cabernet. Like the bottle says, to share you need more than 750ml! South American Cabs are terrific values, this one has lots of black fruit, spice and vanilla. Bold and elegant!

Lafage la Narassa: A rich and sumptuous red blend from southern France. Charcuterie and cheeses or with prime rib. Lovely hostess gift.

