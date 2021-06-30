Wines that are easy to take on the go this 4th of July weekend

Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education shares some of her favorite summer wines.

PORTLAND, Maine — Summer has arrived in full force! Mother Nature has not disappointed with hot, sunny weather so far this season. We are all excited for the approaching long weekend filled with plenty of cookouts, boat rides and beach time! Summer sipping is all about fun and convenience.

Asnella Vinho Verde

Summer wine all day! This single-vineyard wine from Portugal is fresh and a little fizzy with zesty acidity and notes of lime zest, green apple, and wet stone. Perfect with oysters, shrimp, chilled lobster tail, mussels, and spicy Asian dishes.

Price: $13

Terre Olivettes Rosé

A classic blend from southern France with notes of raspberry, pink grapefruit, and clean minerality. Dry and delicious! Sip with fresh watermelon, veggie skewers, melon and prosciutto, fried clams, and lobster salad.

Price: $10

Arrumaco Garnacha Rosé in a box

This Spanish rosé is crisp and light with flavors of cherry, plum, and raspberry. Silky on the palate and easy drinking. Yummy with fish and chips, lobster roll, watermelon, tomato, and mozzarella on panini. Great for beaches and boats, thirst-quenching on a hot day! One box holds the equivalent of 4 bottles of wine!

Price: $27.

Cantina di Carpi Sorbara Lambrusco

Made from the Lambrusco Salamino grape, this lightly sparkling red bubbly is the ultimate grilling wine. Dry and bursting with brambly red and black fruits, baking spice, herbs, and rose petal notes. High acidity. Pair it with Proscuitto di Parma, burgers, grilled sausage, BBQ chicken, sausage, and olive pizza.

Price: $12

CANS

Wine in cans continues to crush it! Cans were on fire last summer, this season there are even more great wines being packaged in this format. Quality and variety continue to increase. Cans are great at cookouts, picnics, and on boat rides.

My can picks:

A to Z Bubbles Rosé, Hogwash Rosé, and Easy Wine Pink.