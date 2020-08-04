PORTLAND, Maine — Easter is soon upon us! This year will likely be different for many of you than in years past. No matter how you celebrate it and no matter what you serve for the meal, wine will certainly perk things up!

Maia from Sip Wine Education has brought us her selections from her home for what to enjoy with the day. She has a range of wines from Italy, France, Spain, the U.S…something for everyone here!

Bubbles! De Faveri Prosecco DOCG Valdobbiadene, Italy If ever there was a time to boost the mood with bubbles, this is it! Perfect with rich brunch dishes, I love it with smoked salmon, Belgian waffles, omelets with ham/veggies), baked ham and Peeps.

White: Lafage Cote Est: A white blend of Grenache, Chardonnay and Rolle (aka Vermentino) from Southern France One of my all-time favorite spring/summer whites, this blend is crisp and clean with a little spice, citrus, white flower and sea spray. Great with spring chicken and vegetarian dishes.

White: Roots Pinot Gris from Willamette Valley, Oregon Organically grown grapes, family-owned and operated. More lush and complex, lots of finesse. Peach, melon, cantaloupe, little lemon. Roast chicken, maybe with an orange sauce. Ham.

Rosé: Miguel Laurent Pere & Fils, Southern France This is a more substantial, elegant and structured rose from a house that goes back to 1791! Notes of red berries and spice. Fresh and smooth. Perfect with food and on its own.

Red: Rivallana Rioja Crianza Made from Tempranillo, the backbone grape of Spanish red wines. Full of bright red fruit, caramelized sugar, vanilla, cedar notes. Lovely with herbed roasted lamb or chicken. Also, braised lamb or shepherd’s pie.

Easter Basket for Adults: West + Wilder canned wines and Club 94 sparkling white

