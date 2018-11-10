Name: Will Hoar
Campaign: Independent candidate for Congress in the 2nd district
Age: 35
Lives in: Southwest Harbor
Opponents: Republican Bruce Poliquin, Democrat Jared Golden, independent Tiffany Bond
On his resume: Special education teacher. Serves on the boards of the Acadia Family Center and the Summer Festival of the Arts. Has never worked in government or held elective office.
Noteworthy positions: A recovering alcoholic and addict, Hoar says addressing the opioid crisis and fixing the health care system are among his highest priorities.
Fun fact: Says he regrets once declining the opportunity to work as a shepherd in New Zealand.
Website: www.votehoar.com