Name: Will Hoar

Campaign: Independent candidate for Congress in the 2nd district

Age: 35

Lives in: Southwest Harbor

Opponents: Republican Bruce Poliquin, Democrat Jared Golden, independent Tiffany Bond

On his resume: Special education teacher. Serves on the boards of the Acadia Family Center and the Summer Festival of the Arts. Has never worked in government or held elective office.

Noteworthy positions: A recovering alcoholic and addict, Hoar says addressing the opioid crisis and fixing the health care system are among his highest priorities.

Fun fact: Says he regrets once declining the opportunity to work as a shepherd in New Zealand.

Website: www.votehoar.com

