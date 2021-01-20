Why two of America’s most revered founders battled over a presidential transition

John Adams, embittered by defeat, did the equivalent of leaving town on a bus

PORTLAND, Maine — It’s been more than forty years since Jim Tierney jumped into public life in Maine, but he still exudes energy and passion, and you get the feeling there’s not much he enjoys more than a lively debate with someone who disagrees with him. Any arena where ideas are put forward and argued about by smart, thoughtful people is a place where he feels at home.

Consider his resume: Majority Leader of the Maine House of Representative at the age of 29. Attorney General of Maine from 1980 to 1990. Democratic candidate for governor in Maine in 1986. Analyst for Court TV. Lecturer at Yale and Harvard Law Schools.

In December, Tierney spoke at the State House, offering a historical perspective as the state’s electors met to cast Maine’s three votes for Joe Biden and one vote for Donald Trump in the Electoral College. The occasion prompted Tierney to look back to the election of 1800 when Thomas Jefferson ran against John Adams. “These two guys [had been] friends. They wrote the Declaration of Independence together,” Tierney says. “John Adams’s wife took care of Jefferson’s kids. I mean, they really knew each other.”

Their friendship, already strained, was broken by a campaign marked by lies, slander, and deception on both sides. “Adams was furious, just furious,” Tierney says. “He was sure the election had been stolen.” When the day came to inaugurate the new president, Adams’s anger and sense of grievance had not dimmed. “He was still president. He could have called out the militia. But there were no mobs. He just said, "I’m leaving. .”

And so he did, in a most unpresidential way. “He left with nothing. He got on a stagecoach—the equivalent of getting on a bus! And he left with only what he could carry in his suitcase.”