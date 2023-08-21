Why connecting with others is good for our health

Dr. Allyson Coffin, our local chiropractor and wellness expert, stopped by the 207 to share more about the power of human connection.

PORTLAND, Maine — Have you ever heard the saying "You are who you surround yourself with"?

Turns out, there's a bit of truth to it.

Dr. Allyson Coffin, our local chiropractor and wellness expert, stopped by the 207 studio to explain how human connection and those friendships impact our health and happiness.

"When we have a connection that is a positive connection it decreases anxiety and [our] stress hormones, which, most people want," Coffin said.

Long story short: the more you surround yourself with people that make you feel good, the better. Coffin said people who are shy tend to have that part figured out because they tend to keep their circles small.

"We have so little time," Coffin said. "So, making a connection with people you want to be with matters."

Coffin added the older you get the more you need those relationships to thrive. Once you hit 40, she said your blood pressure can actually rise if you lack human connection. To learn more about that and other tips, check out the full interview above.