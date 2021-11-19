While many birds migrate, many will stick out the long cold winter

Bird expert Dan Gardoqui explains which birds stay put for Maine's winters, why and how humans can help.

OGUNQUIT, Maine — In elementary school, we were taught that birds head south for the winter. While this is of course true for many avian species, there are many birds that will stick out Maine's long cold winters.

Bird expert Dan Gardoqui of Lead With Nature and I head to the Footbridge Beach in Ogunquit to check out some of the coastal birds that will flourish in the icy cold Atlantic all winter long.

By the waters edge, armed with his binoculars, Gardoqui points out "rafts" of what the naked eye can only tell look like black ducks in the far distance.

"We are starting to see our winter seabirds coming in," Gardoqui says as he points out the surf scoters and then delights as he spots a northern gannet bird.

"Sweet! This is a crazy cool bird," Gardoqui explains. "They have a super long wingspan and are really skinny like an albatross. These birds throw their wings back and plunge into the water like a dart to catch fish that are being pushed up by bigger fish like tuna. These birds from above start attacking and these poor bait fish don't stand a chance."

Maine loons too migrate from freshwater lakes they enjoy in the summer to the ocean during the winter as their plumage changes.

"Some birds are migrating less and less. We are seeing with changing climate and changing landscape," Gardoqui explains.

Birds that need fruit and insects to survive migrate in search of food but bluebirds, chickadees, the nuthatch and tufted titmouse along with many other birds, will flock together as they look for anything like larvae in tree bark to survive the winter.

While birds of prey like raptors, owls, eagles, hawks and some falcons will continue to hunt squirrels, field mice, and other small mammals even other birds to get through the winter. To survive the cold winter nights Gardoqui says birds lower their metabolism, dropping their core temperatures to save energy which means they need to eat a lot more during the day.

Humans can help by being a little lazy.

"Leave your leaves," Gardoqui suggests. Leaves will create habitat for invertebrates and insects that Gardoqui says are good for the soil, will decompose your leaves and will be good food for birds.

The master bird song imitation, for Gardoqui birds aren't just fun to look for and sing to, they're also teachers.