Asked by 207 to make some predictions about likely winners, he picked “In Search of a Flat Earth” in the category of Best Documentary Feature. There may not be another movie geek in the country who made that forecast—and with good reason: The film, which explores the appeal of conspiracy theories, wasn’t even nominated for an Oscar. Mick, undeterred, says it should win. “It’s great,” he says. “They should teach this [film] in classrooms.”