Which film should win the Oscar for Best Documentary? Maybe one that has absolutely no chance

Mick Pratt of Bull Moose weighs in with some fearless Academy Award predictions

PORTLAND, Maine — Mick Pratt of Bull Moose is not without a sense of humor when it comes to the Academy Awards.

Asked by 207 to make some predictions about likely winners, he picked “In Search of a Flat Earth” in the category of Best Documentary Feature. There may not be another movie geek in the country who made that forecast—and with good reason: The film, which explores the appeal of conspiracy theories, wasn’t even nominated for an Oscar. Mick, undeterred, says it should win. “It’s great,” he says. “They should teach this [film] in classrooms.”

The rest of Mick’s predictions aren’t so bold since they deal with films that were actually nominated for an Academy Award. Watch our interview to get Mick’s take.

