OGUNQUIT (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- There's something about the water that draws thousands to Ogunquit every summer, but the calm crashing of the waves can turn dangerous quickly; that's when the men and women in red step in.

"The lifeguards, it’s like where they hanging out? Where they going?" Charlotte Tragard is the administrator of the Ogunquit Heritage Museum; a small historical home filled with memories of the town, including her latest idea for an exhibit to honor the town's lifeguards.

The idea was inspired by her own summers in Ogunquit, "Well they were really handsome. Sometimes if I had a skinned knee I would pick the scab so it would bleed and I’d have to go to the lifeguard station; or if my mom would say, 'Do you want me to put some zinc oxide on your nose?' I’d be like, 'No Russ will take care of me."

Russell Hewes was one of the longest serving lifeguards for the town from 1945 to 1978. He's kind of a big deal around here, but then again, many of these former lifeguards have gone on to do impressive things.

"We’ve had a lot of doctors, lawyers, teachers, nurses, and engineers," said JP Argenti, the head lifeguard for Ogunquit Ocean Rescue. "A lot of people have gone on to really successful careers."

Lifeguards have been a staple along the beach since 1926, the year Ogunquit Village acquired Ogunquit Beach. It was the year a yet-to-be famous actress joined the volunteer squad.

"She talks about taking the test and getting her lifeguard emblem and it was actually turning point in her life," said Argenti about actress Bette Davis getting her certification.

"A few restaurants in town have that iconic dory boat photograph of all the guys and Bette, she and her bathing cap, wearing her red cross with pride, but a lot of people didn’t know if that was Photoshop or if it was real."

It's real; and documented at the Ogunquit Heritage Museum, along with photographs and memorabilia of others through the years.

The museum is open Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, click here.

