Where will you go when it's safe to travel?

Travel journalist Chris Elliot shares says the pandemic has made travelers nostalgic for favorite spots.

MAINE, USA — Across the nation, covid numbers are beginning to trend in the right direction, and that has a lot of people thinking about where they want to go on vacation when travel restrictions loosen.

Chris Elliot is a journalist who writes for USA Today, the Washington Post, and Forbes. He says the pandemic has those suffering from wanderlust not dreaming of exotic NEW places to go, but rather they are wanting to revisit favorite destinations.

Elliot also says that most likely some changes that we've seen during the pandemic will last, including airlines' way fees for changing flights.