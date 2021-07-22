Where to find some of the best ice cream in Maine? Follow Joe Ricchio

PORTLAND, Maine — “I’ll be honest,” Joe Ricchio told me. “I have not met a lot of ice creams in my life that I’ve been, like, that’s awful, I don’t want it.”

Like many of us, Ricchio—a food writer and the host of “The Food Coma Podcast”—brings an undisguised gusto to the mission of tracking down some of the best ice creams in Maine. Here are a few of his favorite stands, places that use high-quality ingredients and, in Joe’s words, “are doing kind of different things.”