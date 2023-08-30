Where did a Maine musician record his latest album? In a greenhouse, a sailboat, and other unlikely places

It’s one of the new releases Bull Moose featured this week on 207.

PORTLAND, Maine — When Chris Brown and Callie Lirakis joined 207 from Bull Moose to talk about some last-August releases they especially liked, their list included a CD, a CD/DVD collection, a book, and a movie. Here are some of the releases they highlighted:

Dan Blakeslee – Road Hymns – CD

Dan Blakeslee is originally from South Berwick. He recorded his new album in a variety of locations, many of which are of significant to him, such as his mother’s greenhouse and his father’s sailboat. These special places seem to have put him in the right mood to sing these thoughtful songs.

R.F. Kuang – Babel - paperback

Babel by R.F. Kuang is now available in paperback and is set in an alternate-reality 1830s England. The book features a magic system that contributes to technological innovation and economic growth. This novel is steeped in very real, dark themes and history but incorporates fantasy elements in a seamless way to create a fantastic story. Babel is worth checking out whether you’re an avid fan of fantasy novels or unfamiliar with the genre but looking for a great new book to become absorbed by.

Jethro Tull – The Broadsword and The Beast 40th Anniversary Box – 5CD/3DVD or 4LP

In 1982 Jethro Tull invented Viking Metal and foretold Fantasy Metal. This massive 5 CD/3DVD set includes new stereo and surround sound mixes, a full concert, and three CDs of demos, rough mixes, and other previously unreleased tracks.

Infinity Pool – 4K UGD

Brandon Cronenberg’s newest film, Infinity Pool is a twisted sci-fi horror that immediately grabs you and doesn’t let go until the end credits roll. Every element, from the score to the stunning visuals to the amazing performances given by Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgard lends to a hyper-surreal story. This film follows a couple on vacation at a luxurious but dangerous island resort that caters to the elite and shows how wealth and power can affect one’s sense of humanity and being.