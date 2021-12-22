When regular Mainers photograph Maine, the results can be stunning

Down East presents the winners of its annual reader photo contest

PORTLAND, Maine — “Years ago,” writes editor-in-chief Brian Kevin in the January issue of Down East, “a fancy travel magazine loaned me a fancy camera and asked me to send photos of Maine to prove the thesis that even a total boob could create outstanding images with this particular piece of equipment. My work occasioned a reassessment.”

I suspect Brian is being too modest, but let’s concede that he may not have much of a gift for taking compelling pictures. Happily, his readers do, and their work is featured in the magazine’s annual photo contest. These images, chosen from about a thousand entries, will give you a renewed appreciation for Maine’s timeless beauty.

The January issue also includes a profile of Maine artist Eric Hopkins, whose iconic coastal images, he acknowledges, have made him known as “the pointy-piney-island guy.”

A man of many layers, Hopkins is a fan of Bob Dylan.

“One thing I like about Dylan,” he told Brian, “is the way he constantly reinvents himself.”

It comes as little surprise that Hopkins is looking forward, not back, and contemplating, at the age of 70, how to make the most of what he calls the third chapter of his life.

Want to see some of those award-winning photos and learn more about Hopkins? Watch our conversation with Brian to learn more.