As always, Chef Altiero awards no bonus points for making things difficult.

PORTLAND, Maine — Looking for Chef Kerry Altiero’s guide to making a tasty charcuterie board that you can quickly assemble at the last minute? You won’t find it here.

As Kerry told 207, “You don’t need a recipe -- just watch how it all goes together!” There is no argument there.

Follow the master chef's suggestions, or go with your own inner-chef instincts.

You’ll be fine either way.