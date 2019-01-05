PORTLAND, Maine — The average length of time for a marriage in the states is just above 8 years. Jason Robert Brown decided to write a musical about his marriage after it failed in divorce. The result is The Last Five Years, an ambitious stage production wherein which the two characters travel through time in different directions; he moves forward, she moves backward, they meet in the middle at their wedding. The writing of the play resulted in the playwright being ensnared in another lawsuit outside of the divorce, from the woman he was divorcing. Quite a saga, indeed.

The Last Five Years is currently in production at Portland Stage. It runs through May 19. It stars Portland native Laura Darrell as Cathy and Johnny Shea as Jamie. For tickets and more information visit https://www.portlandstage.org/show/the-last-five-years/