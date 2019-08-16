PORTLAND, Maine — Dr. John Hunt, a veterinarian in Bucksport, was talking with his sister on the phone one day when, in the middle of a conversation about their family, she interrupted with a question: “Why is my cat looking at me like that?”

He burst out laughing, but then put the phrase to good use. “Why is My Cat Looking at Me Like That?” is the title of Hunt’s recent book, a collection of short essays about pets and veterinary medicine. When he dropped by the 207 studio, he answered questions about a topic on the minds of a lot of pet owners—myths about dogs and Lyme disease.