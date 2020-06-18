What to know about Juneteenth, and how Maine is celebrating

Juneteenth is an unofficial American holiday commemorating the end of slavery. In Maine, Black artists have come together for a pre-recorded live show.

PORTLAND, Maine — Friday commemorates 150 years since the first Juneteenth, an unofficial American holiday that commemorates the end of slavery.

On June 19, 1865 Union army general Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas where he read federal orders proclaiming that all enslaved persons were now free. Texas was the most remote of the slave states and although the Emancipation Proclamation was signed on January 1, 1863, enforcement had been slow and inconsistent.

Juneteenth is considered the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

In Maine, black artists have come together for a pre-recorded live virtual show to celebrate the holiday and bring awareness about the holiday. Local singer and songwriter Janay Woodruff, also known as Janaesound, produced the concert of local Black talent. Due to Covid-19, the show was taped at the State Theatre in Portland before empty seats and will be streamed on their Facebook page, Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m.

"Right now we could all use a little bit of love and light and healing," said Woodruff who says she decided the best way for herself to be active in the Black Lives Matter movement is through music.

"I've been inspired by everything going on. I thought the one thing I could do to add my voice to the conversations is through music. That's what I do best," Woodruff said.

The concert features Janaesound & Jubliee Choir, Rodney Mashia & Kaia Mac, B. Aull and Abdul Ali. All donations will benefit two local black-led organizations: Indigo Arts Alliance and Black Owned Maine.