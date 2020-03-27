BOSTON, Massachusetts — Students at Boston Conservatory at Berklee created a social distancing rendition of 'What the World Needs Now is Love' made up of a virtual orchestra of 75 students.

The project was spearheaded by senior Shelbie Rassler who, according to the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, came up with the idea on her plane ride home as all classes have moved to online amid the spread of the novel coronavirus. Rassler produced arranged and edited the video herself.

When the original song was released in 1965, sung by Jackie DeShannon, the U.S. was divided over the Vietnam war. It seems all to appropriate that Rassler chose this song today as the U.S. and many parts of the world are literally being shut down by the coronavirus.

