TEDxDirigo is Maine's chapter of the TED talks events. This year's TEDxDirigo theme is the question, What if? It's a simple combination of two words. Six letters in total, but that combination can make you question some of the biggest possible ideas. President Kennedy asked this over 50 years ago, what if we could put a man on the moon? He probably asked this about a number of other things too, but we did put a man on the moon. It might be more appropriate now to ask if we could send a woman to Mars, no really, what if?

This is what this year's event will have you scratching your head over. What if opens the dialogue about race, blockchain, child rearing, gun safety, the list goes on and on.

The event will take place in Portland at Innovation Hall at UNE in Portland, Maine.

