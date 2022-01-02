Arianna Stefanilo is executive chef at The Maker's Galley in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine — Arianna Stefanilo is executive chef at The Maker's Galley in Portland. She joined us in the O'Maine Studio kitchen this week to show us how to whip up a simple scallop ceviche paired with fresh, colorful vegetables and an avocado puree.

What you will need:

For the scallop marinade

1 pound small bay scallops

Juice from two oranges

Juice from three limes

Juice from two lemons

Zest from one lime

2 teaspoons peeled and grated ginger

½ Serrano pepper sliced thin; seed if mild spice is desired

A fat pinch of salt

For the ceviche mixture

¼ cup fennel bulb, small dice

¼ cup red onion, small dice

¼ cup seeded tomato, small dice

¼ cup cucumber, small dice

1 avocado, small dice

For the avocado purée

1 avocado

Juice of two limes

Pinch of salt

2 tablespoons garlic oil

For the Garnish & Chips

1 grapefruit, cut into small segments

½ bunch cilantro

1 whole lime

1 pack of mixed flour and corn tortillas

SKORDO Aleppo pepper flake

Garlic salt

Vegetable oil

Instructions:

For the scallop marinade: mix the citrus juice, pepper, salt, zest, and ginger into a medium-sized bowl.

Clean scallops under cold running water and remove their feet (this is the adductor muscle that attaches the scallop to the shell and tends to be a bit tough).

Pat dry and cut into quarters. Mix into the marinade and let it set for 3 hours. Mix the diced vegetables together and set aside, leaving the avocado for last so it won’t oxidize.

Once your scallops have marinated long enough, drain the marinade off the scallops and mix them in with the vegetable mixture. Taste and season with salt as desired. Plate your ceviche and garnish with grapefruit segments, fennel fronds, and cilantro. Spread and decorate with avocado puree on the side with a slice of lime. Serve with tortilla chips.

To make the avocado puree: place avocado, lime juice, salt, and garlic oil in blender and blend until smooth.

Taste and correct the seasoning with salt and/or lime juice.

To make your own tortilla chips: buy soft flour and corn tortilla shells and cut them into any size.