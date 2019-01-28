WATERFORD, Maine — It's the ninth year that a couple will win a dream wedding worth $100,000. Real Maine Weddings Magazine and Website picked the Bear Mountain Inn in Waterford as this year's venue for their contest.

Rustic and clean cut is the mood that's set throughout the Inn and it's adjacent barn. It's where Patrick and Cassandra Daley said "I do" in October of 2017. Patrick's family had a short trip to the Waterford venue, but most of Cassandra's family came from Long Island, New York where she's from -- experiencing both a wedding and a Maine getaway.

"All of our guests could come and be together and just enjoy the property and not feel like you're sitting in one spot in like a ball room for a wedding," said Cassandra. "They had numerous things they could do like the lawn games, the lake."

Cassandra and Patrick credit a big part of their special day to Brian and Julie Sullivan. The Sullivans bought the property just months before the 2017 season. Their wedding count has gone up every year from eight, to 14 and soon to be 20 weddings this season. One of those will be for a lucky couple who win the Real Maine Weddings Magazine contest.

"It's a $100,000 wedding give away, so they picked our venue to be the wedding itself," said Brian Sullivan. "Basically the theme is sea to mountains, so it starts out in Portland and then they migrate out here to the Bear Mountain Inn."

Prices start around $7,800 to rent The Bear Mountain Inn and Barn. If you want to enter to win a free wedding there through the Real Maine Wedding Magazine contest, the deadline for video entry is February 13th.