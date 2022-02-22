Warm up with these winter cocktails

Kai Parrott-Wolfe from Luke's Lobster Portland shares a pair of cocktail recipes perfect for a cold Maine winter day.

PORTLAND, Maine — Kai Parrott-Wolfe, the beverage director at Luke's Lobster in Portland, has shared a pair of cocktail recipes that will warm you up on a cold winter night and have you thinking about warmer days ahead.

Toasted Hot Toddy

1.5 ounces whiskey

6 ounces Hojicha Tea (can be purchased at an Asian market or online, or you can sub your favorite tea)

0.5 ounce fresh lemon juice

0.5 ounce honey syrup

1 slice lemon stuffed with cloves

Honey Syrup:

Mix equal parts honey and water over medium heat, and stir until the honey is dissolved. Cool, and keep in your fridge for up to one month.

To Assemble:

Add whiskey, freshly brewed tea, lemon juice, and honey syrup to your drinking glass. Garnish the drink with your clove-studded lemon slice.

Winter Cranberry Mule

1.5 ounces vodka

0.75 ounce cranberry juice (unsweetened, not cranberry cocktail)

3 ounces Maine Root Ginger Brew

2 dashes Elemakule Tiki bitters

To Assemble:

Add vodka, cranberry juice, and ginger brew to a mule mug or your favorite cocktail glass. Add your dashes of bitter, and drink by a roaring fire.