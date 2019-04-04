PORTLAND, Maine —

Trail Runners of Midcoast Maine - Camden

Free group runs on trails around the Midcoast all year long. Runs take place multiple times a week, including the Sunday Trail Runday on Sunday mornings and Monday Night Dirt on Monday evenings, Wednesday Morning Romp, and TGIF Morning Madness on Fridays. Locations include Erickson Field in Rockport and Camden Hills State Park and Camden Snow Bowl.

Find them on Facebook: Trail Runners of Midcoast Maine





5km Pub Club - Lewiston

Join this free Pub Club on the first Wednesday of the month all year for a casual 4-5 kilometer group run. The run starts at 5:30 p.m. from Baxter Brewing Co. in Lewiston. Afterward, head into Baxter Brewing Co for a dinner/beer specials. "Followed, as always, by heaping plates of spaghetti and cold draft beer."

FMI: 5km Pub Club on Facebook





Central Maine Striders - Waterville

This club has been around since 1975! The Central Maine Striders is a membership club - cost is only $15 for the year - and membership includes group runs as well as reduced registration at club races, like the Quarry Road Summer Race series on Tuesday nights. The club will also be bringing back their weekly pub run in the warmer months, where runners meet for a group run in downtown Waterville and then head into a local pub after.

FMI: www.centralmainestriders.com





Fleet Feet Run Club - Portland and Brunswick

Fleet Feet Maine Running has year-round free run clubs at their locations in both Portland and Brunswick. Group runs are open to runners of all levels and include weekday runs of 3-5 miles and a longer run on Saturdays. If you're training for a race (like the Beach to Beacon perhaps), Fleet Feet also has great training programs

FMI: fleetfeet.com/s/maine/





Old Port Pub Run - Portland

This free weekly run group starts and ends at Liquid Riot Bottling Co. every Thursday at 6:15 p.m., year-round. It's welcoming to runners of all levels and typically offers a couple of different running distances.

FMI: www.oldportpubrun.com and www.facebook.com/oldportpubrunME/





Trail Sisters Portland - Portland

The newest group in Portland is a local chapter of Trail Sisters, a women's trail running community. While trail running is their jam, they do some road running in the spring depending on trail conditions. In April, they're meeting Monday evenings at 6:30 p.m. at Baxter Woods in Portland.

Runaways Run Club - Portland

Free group runs a few times a week, including a Back Cove run on Tuesday mornings, pub run on Wednesday evenings, trail run on Thursday mornings and long trail run on Sundays. The pub runs move around the greater Portland area and runners often stick around to drink and socialize.

Sub5 Track Club - Bangor

The Sub5 Track Club is a membership running club open to runners of all levels - including folks who are just getting into running. Membership is $20 for an individual or family, and $10 for students. There are Monday evening group runs, often leaving from Sea Dog in Bangor, which are open to anyone. In the summer, there are members-only Wednesday evening track workouts in Brewer, geared to help with performance for upcoming races. Membership also includes discounts at some sporting shops and race entry.

FMI: www.sub5.com