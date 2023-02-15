Want to get rid of browntail moths now? Here’s how

Now’s the time to act to keep an itchy rash from plaguing you in summer.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The browntail moth, as countless Mainers have learned through unpleasant personal experiences over the last several years, is one nasty little critter.

Its tiny hairs can inflict a rash that is extremely itchy, not unlike the kind you’d get from poison ivy. In some cases, exposure can even cause people to develop serious respiratory problems.

So, what can you do now, in the heart of winter, to reduce the chances that browntail moths will make you miserable when summer rolls around?

For answers, we reached out to Tom Schmeelk, an entomologist with the Maine Forest Service. He demonstrated how to recognize brown tail moths’ winter webs, cut them down, and destroy them.

Watch our interview to learn more. It might make your summer a lot more enjoyable.