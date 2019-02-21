Fort Kent Outdoor Center

33 Paradis Loop, Fort Kent

10thmtskiclub.org

Trail fees: $15 for adults and $10 for youth for skiing and $10 adults and $5 youth for snowshoeing.

The trails at Fort Kent Outdoor Center have witnessed their fair share of world-class athletes. The center has hosted IBU World Cup Biathlons, in addition to other national and international nordic and biathlon events, making quite a name for itself as top notch facility with outstanding conditions. But we average and sometimes-slogging cross-country skiers can have a pretty splendid time there, too. There are 25 kilometers of ski trails here (3 km are lit for night skiing) ranging from beginner to advanced terrain.



The Birches Resort

281 Birches Road, Rockwood

www.birches.com

Trail fees: $11 half day, $14 full day. Full day rates include use of hot tub and sauna.

Well-groomed trails and stunning views on the trails - or take your skis out onto frozen Moosehead Lake. Spend the day or make it a weekend in a cozy cabin. There are over 40 miles of marked, groomed trails, ranging in difficulty from novice to high intermediate. Equipment rentals available.



Harris Farm

280 Buzzell Road, Dayton

www.harrisfarm.com

Trail fees: $15 day pass for adults on weekends, $12 day pass on week days.

40 kilometers of trails ramble across the open fields and sheltered forests of this 600-acre dairy and vegetable farm. Trails range from gentle beginners' loops to rolling terrain for more advanced skiers. Rentals available - including skate skis and fat bikes! Hot dogs, snacks and drinks are for sale on the weekends. Or bring your own snacks and lunches to eat in our large sunroom while you warm up after a day of skiing.



Titcomb Mountain

180 Ski Slope Rd, Farmington

www.titcombmountain.com

Trail fees: $10

Titcomb is a family-friendly place to ski – downhill or cross-country. The no-frills lodge has two rooms of tables (BYOLunch or buy a burger/grilled cheese/chowder/pizza from the snack counter) and a fireplace to warm up in front of. And the 16 kilometers of cross-country trails are pretty sweet, too. Also cool, some of the trails are lit for night skiing, so you can take the trails even after the sun goes down and maybe even have the place to yourself. Rentals available.



Five Fields Farm

720 South Bridgton Road, Bridgton

fivefieldsski.com

Trail fees: $12 full day, $10 after 2 p.m.

Ski through the apple orchards! The groomed trails start right at the Five Fields Farm rental stand, taking skiers and snowshoers past the apple orchard and its rows of leaf-less apple trees with their craggly branches. There are 27 kilometers of trails here, which loop around the orchards and connect with logging roads and property owned the Loon Echo Land Trust on Bald Pate Mountain.