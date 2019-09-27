-- Think you’ve got a rough job? Bryan Titman’s, we’re willing to bet, is rougher. Consider the body parts he’s broken while going about his work:

--hip

--collarbone

--pelvis

--arm

--ribs

Titman, it’s worth noting, is just 31 years old, a wiry 5’, 9” and 130 pounds. He’s a professional bull rider, and he’s in Maine for the weekend to compete at the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Portland Chute Out at the Cross Insurance Arena, where the goal is for riders to stay atop a bucking, twisting, thrashing 1500-pound bull for more than eight seconds. It’s something Titman’s wanted to do since he was growing up on a ranch in Texas and first tried to ride a sheep at the age of three. Other boys, he says, wanted to be cops or firemen. He wanted to be a rodeo rider.

If you’ve been to the Cross Insurance Arena to see a concert or a sporting event, you might be wondering what type of surface the riders will be thrown to when they go sailing off the bulls. It’s dirt, and every clump of it has to be trucked in—a staggering 600 tons in all. Whoever handles that task also a rough job—but his bones, at least, ought to be in one piece. For more information about Bryan, and the event, you can check out these links: https://pbr.com/rider/5463/titman-bryan and https://www.pbr.com/event/168704/portland-chute-out .