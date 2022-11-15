Want a different perspective on climate change? Try biking from Maine to Florida

“We’re living in extraordinary times, and I’m talking to ordinary people about them,” cyclist Mike Comerford said.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — Having worked as a reporter at newspapers from Chicago to Budapest to Moscow, Mike Comerford knows all about deadlines. Deadlines are always lurking in daily journalism, and reporters who can’t meet them tend to find new careers.

Now Comerford is working at something completely different, a practice known as “slow journalism,” which is at the heart of the project that brought him to Maine. Starting in Bar Harbor, Comerford is bicycling all the way to Key West, Florida, interviewing people along the way to learn what they think about climate change.

“We’re seeing the effect of climate crisis all the time. What we can do about it, I don’t know,” he told 207 during a stop in Kennebunkport. “But I do know that by listening to ordinary people we’ll be able to find common ground, and we’ll understand each other more.”

A sign prominently displayed on Comerford’s bike says: Tell Me a Story.

“This is the way you break the ice,” he said. “We’re living in extraordinary times and I’m talking to ordinary people about them.”

He’ll record the interviews and share them with his partner on this project, an oral history program at the University of Florida. He’ll also write a book about the trip.

The journey began the first week of November and should end more than 2,500 miles later around the middle of February. The pace will be a fairly leisurely 35 to 80 miles a day, allowing plenty of time to interview someone every few hours.

The approach suits Comerford, as he discovered in 2021 when he bicycled the length of Route 66 for a book on how people were dealing with COVID.

“This is slow journalism,” he said. “The slower I go, the better. If I go 100 miles a day, I’m not getting interviews and context that I should be getting.”