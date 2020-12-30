Wanna rock and roll all night on New Year’s Eve?

Here’s how to do it—without leaving home

PORTLAND, Maine — Who’d you like to spend New Year’s Eve with? Your sweetheart? Or the rock band Kiss?

Arranging the sweetheart part is up to you, but getting Kiss is simple. The band will be rockin’ in a streaming show from Dubai that offers packages which range in price from $39.99 to $999.99.

Not a fan of Kiss? You’ve got other options. The Maine band Rustic Overtones will present a streamed New Year’s Eve concert from the Sanford Performing Arts Center and Maine native Ellis Paul, a gifted singer and songwriter, is doing a streamed New Year’s Day show via One Longfellow Square in Portland. In both cases the concert is free, but donations will be most appreciated.