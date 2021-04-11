Wait, Nicolas Cage’s new movie is actually good? How did that happen?

207 talks with Bull Moose about new music and video releases.

PORTLAND, Maine — In the world of entertainment, it’s actually newsworthy these days when Nicolas Cage stars in a movie that gets favorable reviews and doesn’t go straight to video, as was the case with “Kill Chain” or “Prisoners of the Ghostland.” Anyone remember those turkeys?

Mick Pratt from Bull Moose, I see you waving your hand. Well, of course you remember those movies because you’re crazy about Nic Cage.

It’s a happy week for Mick because Cage’s latest film, “Pig,” is being released on video, and the reviews of both the film and Cage’s performance were strong.

We talked about “Pig” and other new music and video releases—including ABBA's first album of original material in 40 years—with Mick and Bull Moose colleague Brett Wickard.

And, no, that’s not a typo: It’s ABBA's first fresh album in four decades. Wrap your brain around that, and check out Mick’s comments about the other releases.

"Pig" (Release date: November 2nd)

I know it’s been a while since I’ve been on here but I want to remind you my love for Nicolas Cage still hasn’t diminished—but this one is really good, I promise. While the trailer for "Pig" suggests it will take cues from “Taken,” the actual movie is a slow and somber meditation on the nature of loss and how we as people deal with our grief. And Cage’s performance stands tall alongside the best in his career in movies like "Adaptation" (nominated for Best Actor) and "Leaving Las Vegas" (won Best Actor) as if he’s trying to show off that he can still act when he wants to.

ABBA "Voyage" (November 5th)

Don’t call it a comeback. After breaking up in the early 1980s interest in the Swedish pop-rockers has been steadily on the rise since "Mamma Mia" and has even exploded among Gen-Z fans through TikTok. Now ABBA returns for their 9th (and final) studio album unveiling their first original tunes in 40 years. What can say but, "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!"

ABBA "I Still Have Faith in You": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pAzEY1MfXrQ

Tally Hall "Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum" LP repress (November 5th)

There are few things in life I like more than Nicolas Cage and yet Tally Hall is a wonky little band from Michigan that wrote a fun way-ahead-of-its-time album in 2005 that just so happens to be my favorite album of all time. It’s full of fun and clever songs and all of them are super catchy. Underappreciated in their time, Tally Hall has become a cult hit online and thanks to Needlejuice Records. Their first album is getting a wide re-release on vinyl for the first time in 15 years. This is personally very special to me because Bull Moose has its own exclusive variant. I hope that folks will continue to discover and support this band.

Tally Hall "Good Day": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGQZItOMz6k

Steel Dawn (1987) Blu-Ray (October 26th)

Believe it or not, there were a number of post-apocalypse "not quite The Road Warrior"-type films being upscaled to HD video to choose from in the new releases, but only one stars Patrick Swayze. Lionsgate brings another VHS-era cult classic reissue under their “Vestron Video” line of Blu-Rays. Now you can see Swayze’s hair, muscles, and samurai sword in high definition Blu-Ray quality (as it was meant to be).

Steel Dawn Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DmghMWjidZ8