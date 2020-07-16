Wait, it’s been 25 years since “Clueless” came out? How can that be?

Mick Pratt of Bull Moose says the numbers don’t lie; he also checks out other music and video releases.

PORTLAND, Maine — Here are the albums and videos Mick Pratt discussed this week on 207 along with some of his opinions.

Trolls: World Tour A movie that according to some “sky-is-falling” entertainment articles from earlier this year heralded the end of theatrical movies as we know it. Trolls was one of the first studio tentpoles released in a post-Covid environment and some predicted it proved the obsolescence of movie theatres; seems unlikely, but who knows? The movie itself is pretty good, especially if you like 1980s arena rock and heavy-metal antagonists

Pacific Breeze 2: Jpop Collection from the 1980s: You know that whenever there’s a new City Pop compilation I’m bound to talk about it, right? Light in the Attic returns with another selection of tracks from Japan’s City Pop era. A great compilation to listen to and remember simpler times. Still no Plastic Love, but I can dream

Now! That’s What I Call Yacht Rock 2: Speaking of excellent sequels to excellent compilations: here’s Now That’s What I Call Yacht Rock 2. Toto, Chicago, Mike McDonald, Gordon Lightfoot. The gang’s all here! There’s even a vinyl pressing of this and it comes on “cool blue” wax.