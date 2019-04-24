PORTLAND, Maine — There are very few of us that speak at a gubernatorial inauguration. Even fewer that sing at one. And even fewer that sing and are still under the legal driving age.

Two Members of the Pihcintu choir are among the later club, and the choir came to our studio to sing. Pihcintu is an arrangement of young women, up to 32, from various countries around the world. Some of these young women have fled war, famine, and street violence. Now they stand united as a choir and sing from the heart.

Pihcintu has a CD release celebration at the First Parish Church in Portland Thursday, May 2, at 6pm. The concert is free and open to the public.