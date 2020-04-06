WHO: State Theatre announces their Conclave series of live-streamed shows from the empty State Theatre and it kicks off this week with Rustic Overtones.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday night

HOW MUCH: free but donations accepted during the stream

WHY STREAM: Because Rustic Overtones is one of the best rock bands in Maine and this is a great way to support them while seeing what will surely be a fantastic show.

Also: The series continues on Saturday night with a show from holler folk act The Ghost of Paul Revere, also at 8 p.m. and then Murcielago on 6/12, Bell Sytems on 6.19, Mallett Brothers Band on 6/26 and some other shows in July.

WHO: Josephine County

WHEN: 8 p.m., Friday June 12

HOW MUCH: Free, donations appreciated

WHY STREAM IT: They’re a wonderful traditional acoustic band playing music from Ireland, Appalachia, French Canada, and beyond. Erica Shipman on fiddle, guitar, vocals, Matt Shipman on guitar banjo, mandolin, bouzouki, vocals, Hank Araki on flutes, whistles and vocals and Colleen Raney on guitar, bodran and vocals. Great record from 2018 called “East to the West”

WHO: Sparxsea Sofa Sessions Livestream

WHEN: 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 14

WHY STREAM IT: Sparxsea is an indie folk-pop artist from Portland, Maine and will be performing an acoustic live stream show presented by UK-based Sofa Sessions on Sunday, June 14th at 3 pm EST. Sparxsea recently released the first single, "Little Wooden Boat", from her forthcoming debut full-length album, "On the Sea". The music video features solo sailor (and fellow Mainer!) Holly Martin as she circumnavigates the world on her 27-foot boat. The album is being co-produced by Will Holland (Pixies, Fall Out Boy) and Will Bradford (SeepeopleS, TheWorst) at the legendary Chillhouse Studios in Boston, MA. It is slated for release this fall.

